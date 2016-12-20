Black History Month 2017

CPTV honors Black History Month in February 2017 with special programs showcasing African-American history and culture.

Featured programs airing throughout the month include:

INDEPENDENT LENS – “Birth of a Movement”

On CPTV: Monday, February 6 at 11 p.m.; On CPTV Sports: Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m.

Learn how D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film The Birth of a Nation unleashed a battle still being waged today over race relations and representation, and the power and influence of Hollywood. Spike Lee, Reginald Hudlin, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and others contribute to the conversation.

THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS GERSHWIN PRIZE FOR POPULAR SONG: SMOKEY ROBINSON

On CPTV: Friday, February 10 at 10 p.m.

See an all-star tribute to singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, the 2016 recipient of the coveted Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, hosted by Samuel L. Jackson.

INDEPENDENT LENS – “Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America”

On CPTV: Monday, February 13 at 11 p.m.; On CPTV Sports: Wednesday, February 15 at 10 p.m.

African-American musician Daryl Davis has a peculiar passion: meeting and befriending members of the Ku Klux Klan in an attempt to change their minds and forge racial conciliation, one person at a time.

THE TALK: RACE IN AMERICA

On CPTV: Monday, February 20 at 9 p.m.

In the wake of recent tragic and fatal events between people of color and law enforcement, a nationwide conversation is taking place between parents of color and their children, especially sons, about how they need to present themselves if they are stopped by the police. This story reflects not only the deeply troubled community relationships at a grass roots level, but the ever-widening gap between majority-minority populations in the United States. Explore solutions and examine how communities are working together to change the conversation.





AMERICAN MASTERS – “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise”

On CPTV: Tuesday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

This is the first documentary feature about the incomparable Dr. Maya Angelou (1928-2014), best known for her autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. The film weaves her words with rare and intimate archival photographs and videos that paint hidden moments of her exuberant life during some of America’s most defining moments. From her upbringing in the Depression-era South to her work with Malcolm X in Ghana, to her inauguration poem for President Bill Clinton, the film takes an incredible journey through the life of a true American icon. The film features a remarkable series of interviews with friends and family, including Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Common, Alfre Woodard, Cicely Tyson, Quincy Jones, Hillary Clinton, John Singleton and Dr. Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson.

AFRICA’S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS

On CPTV: Monday-Wednesday, February 27-March 1 at 9 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. provides a new look from an African perspective at African history, traversing the dawn of mankind to the dawn of the 20th century. The series is a breathtaking and personal journey through history that includes evidence of the earliest human culture and art, arguably the world’s greatest-ever civilizations, and some of the world’s earliest writing. Gates travels throughout the vast continent of Africa to discover the true majesty of its greatest civilizations and kingdoms.