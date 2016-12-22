Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2016

An annual holiday treat returns this year with the 2016 Call the Midwife Holiday Special, airing on Christmas night, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. Taking place in South Africa, this special will lead into Season 6 of the critically acclaimed British drama, which will return in spring 2017.

As Poplar celebrates a white Christmas, Nonnatus House receives an S.O.S. call from Hope Clinic, a tiny mission hospital in South Africa that is understaffed, underfunded and threatened with closure. Transported to South Africa and facing some of their toughest challenges, the Nonnatus family digs deep to try to save Hope Clinic and make a difference to the lives of the people who use it!

