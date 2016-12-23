Christmas Day Father Brown Marathon

On Sunday, Dec. 25, CPTV airs a marathon features everyone’s favorite sleuthing priest: Father Brown.

Starting at 12 p.m., catch six back-to-back episodes from Father Brown‘s second season.

Episodes include:

12 p.m. – “The Ghost in the Machine”

Father Brown is skeptical when a parishioner believes she’s being haunted by her sister who went missing years ago. However, when she herself vanishes, he must investigate both disappearances.

1 p.m. – “The Maddest of All”

When an ex-serviceman drops dead in the street, Father Brown investigates the facility where he was a patient.

2 p.m. – “The Pride of the Prydes”

The grand opening of Pryde Castle ends in disaster when a guide is struck by an arrow.

3 p.m. – “The Shadow of the Scaffold”

When convicted killer Violet is given a temporary reprieve from the gallows, she begs Father Brown to prove her innocence.

4 p.m. – “The Mysteries of the Rosary”

The mysterious disappearance of an old friend sends Father Brown and Sid on a quest to find the mythical Lannington Rosary.

5 p.m. – “The Daughters of Jerusalem”

Father Brown finds himself immobilized with a broken leg. Can he crack a case armed only with a telescope and the gang to help?

6 p.m. – “The Three Tools of Death”

When a troubled young woman’s father is killed just weeks after her mother’s death, Father Brown must help her deal with her grief, while solving the father’s inexplicable murder.