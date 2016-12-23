Christmas Day Father Brown Marathon

On Sunday, Dec. 25, CPTV airs a marathon features everyone’s favorite sleuthing priest: Father Brown.
Starting at 12 p.m., catch six back-to-back episodes from Father Brown‘s second season.
Episodes include:
12 p.m. – “The Ghost in the Machine”
Father Brown is skeptical when a parishioner believes she’s being haunted by her sister who went missing years ago. However, when she herself vanishes, he must investigate both disappearances.
1 p.m. – “The Maddest of All”
When an ex-serviceman drops dead in the street, Father Brown investigates the facility where he was a patient.
2 p.m. – “The Pride of the Prydes”
The grand opening of Pryde Castle ends in disaster when a guide is struck by an arrow.
3 p.m. – “The Shadow of the Scaffold”
When convicted killer Violet is given a temporary reprieve from the gallows, she begs Father Brown to prove her innocence.
4 p.m. – “The Mysteries of the Rosary”
The mysterious disappearance of an old friend sends Father Brown and Sid on a quest to find the mythical Lannington Rosary.
5 p.m. – “The Daughters of Jerusalem”
Father Brown finds himself immobilized with a broken leg. Can he crack a case armed only with a telescope and the gang to help?
6 p.m. – “The Three Tools of Death”
When a troubled young woman’s father is killed just weeks after her mother’s death, Father Brown must help her deal with her grief, while solving the father’s inexplicable murder.
