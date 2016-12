Leonardo da Vinci is considered by many to be one of the greatest artists who ever lived. Yet his reputation rests on only a handful of pictures – including the world’s most famous painting, the Mona Lisa.

Fiona Bruce travels to Florence, Milan, Paris and Warsaw to uncover the story of this enigmatic genius – and to New York, where she is given an exclusive preview of a sensational discovery: a new Leonardo.

On CPTV: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.