Egypt’s Treasure Guardians

Egypt is home to many of the most famous archaeological treasures on earth. But over the last five years, Egypt has suffered a tumultuous revolution and tourist numbers have plummeted. This program follows a select cast of individuals, determined to bring Egypt back from the brink. They want to discover more of Egypt’s history, keep its heritage safe, and get tourists to visit the country again.

Archaeologists Dr. Maria Nilsson and John Ward are a charismatic couple that return year after year to excavate an ancient quarry site in the south of the country, Gebel el Silsila. Dr. Tarek Tawfik is an Egyptologist tasked with running the biggest building project on the Giza plateau since the pyramids themselves: the Grand Egyptian Museum. Eddy Cannaerts is one of 5,000 contractors working on the site, and he’s in charge of the 8,000 tons of steel used to build the museum. Together they are all hoping to get Egypt back on track, and bring the tourists back.

On CPTV: Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m.