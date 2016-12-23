Enjoy Back-to-Back Presentations of Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has been a PBS tradition for well over a decade. Now, on Saturday, Dec. 24, CPTV airs back-to-back Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir concert specials.

At 9 p.m., relive the 2013 concert, Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Alfie Boe and Tom Brokaw. Veteran newscaster Tom Brokaw and Tony Award-winning tenor Alfie Boe join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in a concert of holiday favorites and inspiring surprises!

Then, at 10 p.m., see the premiere of the 2016 concert, Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Laura Osnes and Martin Jarvis. Special guests include Broadway star Laura Osnes, acclaimed British actor Martin Jarvis, and four distinguished Metropolitan Opera soloists.