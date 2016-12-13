Get in the Spirit as CPTV Shares Recipes On Air and Online

The holiday season is a time when cooking and baking are particularly popular pastimes.

CPTV’s sister station CPTV4U continues to offer its Saturday afternoon cooking shows featuring recipes and techniques viewers might want to try for the holidays; find the complete Saturday cooking-show lineup includes:

1:00 p.m. Sara’s Weeknight Meals

1:30 p.m. In Julia’s Kitchen with Master Chefs

2:00 p.m. America’s Test Kitchen

2:30 p.m. Cook’s Country

3:00 p.m. Martha’s Cooking School

3:30 p.m. Martha Bakes

4:00 p.m. Essential Pepin

4:30 p.m. Simply Ming

5:00 p.m. Lidia’s Kitchen

CPTV4U also features additional cooking show specials in December, including The Great British Baking Show: Christmas Master Class on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m., and A Chef’s Life Holiday Special on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. And the new Lidia Celebrates America special “Holiday for Heroes,” featuring Lidia Bastianich, airs on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on CPTV4U and Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. on CPTV (click here for more information).

Plus, CPTV.org shares weekly seasonal recipes from PBS Food here! Don’t miss this week’s!