The Highly Anticipated “Victoria” Premieres Jan. 15

–“Victoria” Comes to Masterpiece Sundays, Jan. 15, 9-11 p.m. and Jan. 22-March 5, 9-10 p.m.-

This eight-hour drama follows Victoria (Jenna Coleman, Doctor Who) from the time she becomes queen in 1837 at the age of 18 through her relationship with Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell, The Man in the High Castle), her first prime minister and intimate friend, and her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert (Tom Hughes, Dancing on the Edge).

Famous for her candor and spirit, she was the first woman who seemed to have it all: a passionate marriage, nine children and the job of being queen of the world’s most important nation. Her often tumultuous reign lasted for 63 years.

In “Victoria,” writer Daisy Goodwin imaginatively depicts what it was like for an ill-educated, emotionally deprived teenager to wake up one morning and find that she is the most powerful woman in the world.

View the First Look: