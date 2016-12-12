Ken Burns and Lynn Novick Present The Vietnam War, Coming in 2017

The epic new 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series The Vietnam War, directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, will air in September 2017 on CPTV.

With testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides, Burns and Novick tell the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film.

Six years in the making, the series brings the war and the chaotic epoch it encompassed viscerally to life. Written by Geoffrey C. Ward and produced by Sarah Botstein, Novick, and Burns, it includes rarely seen, digitally remastered archival footage from sources around the globe, photographs taken by some of the most celebrated photojournalists of the 20th century, historic television broadcasts, evocative home movies, revelatory audio recordings from inside the Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon administrations, and more than 100 iconic musical recordings by many of the greatest artists of the era.

“Ever since The Civil War, Ken and Lynn have been behind some of the most important documentary films ever shown on television, films that have in fact made television history and created national conversations around who we are as Americans,” said Beth Hoppe, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, PBS. “Yet even with this remarkable track record, The Vietnam War stands out as an unmatched achievement that will spark thought, questions and debate around one of the most transformative periods in modern American history.”

