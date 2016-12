Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno, the 17th recipient of the annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, is honored. A lineup of top entertainers, including Garth Brooks, Kevin Eubanks, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jerry Seinfeld, Wanda Sykes, and others celebrate Leno at this ceremony filmed in 2014.

On CPTV: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.