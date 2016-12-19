Spy in the Wild, a “Nature” Miniseries

Premieres on CPTV Wednesdays, Feb. 1-March 1, 2017 at 8 p.m.

The beloved series Nature presents the innovative five-part series “Spy in the Wild.” This miniseries employs more than 30 animatronic “spy cameras” disguised as animals to secretly record behavior in the wild.

These cameras reveal that animals have emotions and behavior similar to humans — specifically, a capacity to love, grieve, deceive, cooperate and invent.

Featured spy creatures include Spy Hippo, Spy Orangutan, Spy Bush Baby, Spy Cobra, Spy Sloth and many more. The robotic lookalikes infiltrate the natural world to film surprising behavior, including Spy Baby Crocodile getting a ride inside the mouth of a real crocodile as she gathers her babies up for safety; Spy Squirrel discovering how real squirrels use intellect to overcome nut thieves; and much more.

Episodes include:

“Love”

Go undercover with Spy Creatures as wild animals reveal their feelings of love and pain.

On CPTV: Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

“Intelligence”

Observe the world of animal intelligence through the camera eyes of Spy Creatures.

On CPTV: Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

“Friendship”

Join Spy Creatures and their new wild friends as they rely on each other to look out for predators.

On CPTV: Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

“Bad Behavior”

Infiltrate the underground world of animal crime and retribution with mischievous Spy Creatures.

On CPTV: Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

“Meet the Spies”

(Description TBA)

On CPTV: March 1 a t 8 p.m.