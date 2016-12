Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, Conn., has made it part of their mission to challenge the stigma around mental illness and addiction. With an aim to make their patients feel at home in treatment, and a 70-percent success rate, the hospital’s achievements in patient care are explored in the Visionaries episode “Only in the Darkness Can You See the Stars.” Sam Waterston (Law & Order) hosts.

On CPTV: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.