50 Years With Peter, Paul and Mary is a documentary by four-time Emmy Award-winning producer/ director Jim Brown, featuring rare and previously unseen television footage of the beloved trio. This footage includes a BBC program from the early 1960s that embodies many of the trio’s best performances and most popular songs. Songs featured in the program include “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” “Five Hundred Miles,” “Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?,” “If I Had My Way,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” ” There But For Fortune,” “Early Mornin’ Rain” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”

On CPTV: Saturday, August 25 at 9:30 p.m.