88 Days in the Mother Lode: Mark Twain Finds His Voice

Through Mark Twain’s own words from his letters home, his short stories, books, and his autobiography, discover how three months is California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains led to the writing of The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County and helped transform Sam Clemens into Mark Twain.

In November of 1864, just days after his 29th birthday, Samuel Clemens posted a $500 bail bond for a friend with money he didn’t have. The friend jumped bail and Clemens had to escape San Francisco. He sought refuge in a cabin on Jackass Hill in Tuolumne County. He would spend the next 88 days on the hill and in nearby Angels Camp. There, he listened to people and the stories they told. His three-month stay there would help change the course of his life.

Filmed on location in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties where the actual events took place, this documentary takes an in-depth look at those pivotal 88 days in the life of Sam Clemens and the career of Mark Twain.

On CPTV: Monday, February 26, 2018 at 11 p.m.