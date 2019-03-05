A CONVERSATION WITH KEN BURNS

Go behind the scenes with acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns in this career retrospective. See a comprehensive interview with the historian and storyteller whose work has included The Civil War, Baseball, Jazz, The National Parks, and The Vietnam War. He shares anecdotes about notable personalities he’s worked with, stories gleaned from his research, and some of the heartwarming — and heartbreaking — moments with the scores of experts and everyday people he’s interviewed in his more than 35 years of work.

On CPTV: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.