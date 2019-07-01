A TALE OF TWO SISTERS, Season 2

View a trailer:

See new episodes of the documentary series A Tale of Two Sisters, which spotlights the lives of famous women and their lesser-known siblings. New episodes coming to CPTV include:

Queen Elizabeth II & Princess Margaret

It has been said that no two sisters were ever less alike — one reserved and proper, the other lively and controversial. One the anchor of a commonwealth of nations, the other searching for purpose in life. Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret are among the most photographed women in history. But what of the real women beyond the royal splendor, balcony, and cheering crowds — beyond the Crown itself?

On CPTV: Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 p.m.; Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth I & Mary Tudor

Mary was the short-lived, little-favored Catholic; Elizabeth, the long-reigning, all-admired Protestant — or so history has told us. But these two daughters of Henry VIII had more in common than meets the eye.

On CPTV: Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:15 p.m.

Anne & Mary Boleyn

Anne has been celebrated and damned. Was she a schemer, or a victim? Her sister Mary, where remembered by history at all, is often dismissed as a fool. This documentary seeks to uncover their real stories.

On CPTV: Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 7 p.m.; Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 p.m.

The Pankhurst Sisters

The British women’s suffrage movement was led by a family: the Pankhursts, notably the siblings Christabel and Sylvia, and their mother Emmeline. Thousands of women gave their all to the movement; many endured emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, and others would pay the ultimate price. Alongside the Pankhursts, they all fought for “the sisterhood,” but for Christabel and Sylvia, their own sisterhood would be strained to the point of breaking.

On CPTV: Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9 p.m.