The two-part biographical documentary series A Tale of Two Sisters examines the lives of famous women and their lesser-known siblings.

A Tale of Two Sisters is a nuanced exploration of two highly public figures and the complex relationships that defined them.

Episode 1 explores the bond between Amelia Earhart and her sister Muriel, her greatest champion and support system.

Episode 2 features Jackie Onassis and her sister Lee Radziwell, analyzing the ways they were bound together by love, resentment, and tragedy.

On CPTV: Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 8 p.m. (Episode 1) and 9 p.m. (Episode 2)