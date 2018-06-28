Celebrate America’s Independence Day with CPTV! Tune in on July 4, 2018 at 8 p.m. as the 38th annual broadcast of PBS’ A Capitol Fourth airs live from the U.S. Capitol. In case you can’t catch the 8 p.m. broadcast, see the encore broadcast airing at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV.

Emmy-nominated actor and producer John Stamos returns to host this year’s festivities.

“You can’t get more patriotic than this!” said Stamos. “I’m excited to carry on this July 4th TV tradition for the American people and especially proud to honor our veterans. You don’t want to miss it!”

This year’s A Capitol Fourth features an all-star ensemble of entertainers, including Jimmy Buffett and the Broadway cast of Escape to Margaritaville; The Beach Boys; Pentatonix; The Temptations; Luke Combs; Lauren Alaina; CeCe Winans; Joshua Bell; Renée Fleming; and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Also participating in the event will be the Choral Arts Society of Washington, the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial flags, and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

The year’s program features a special tribute to America’s military heroes and their families, as world-renowned four-time Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming performs “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to honor them.

Plus, watch as The Beach Boys receive the National Artistic Achievement Award. Stamos, a longtime Beach Boys friend and frequent collaborator, will present the prestigious award to the group.

It’s all capped off with the most iconic fireworks display in the U.S.!

This concert event will be broadcast live before an audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as U.S. troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

For more information on the program, click here. Don’t miss it July 4 at 8 p.m. on CPTV or streaming below!