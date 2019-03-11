ADD & LOVING IT?!

In this uplifting and entertaining documentary, actor Patrick McKenna talks to researchers, specialists, and doctors about ADD (attention deficit disorder) and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). He also chats with ordinary Canadians and Americans who are directly dealing with the challenges of living with ADD and ADHD. Interwoven with these insights, Patrick shares his own life story and his personal struggle with undiagnosed and untreated ADHD, and, now, his success as an adult. Though the suffering is real, Patrick is interested in the good news: When ADD is diagnosed and treated, life can become very sweet. A liability can become an asset. As one expert explains, “This is not a diagnosis to fear. This is a diagnosis to understand and embrace.” Patrick and director and co-host Rick Green lead viewers through a lively romp about the symptoms of adult ADD and the five keys to turning ADD into an ally that allows you to soar.

On CPTV: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 p.m.