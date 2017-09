Learn valuable insights on combating the physical signs and consequences of aging. Scientific, yet entertaining and accessible, this special shares practical information on slowing down and potentially reversing the aging process through exercise and other lifestyle choices. Classical Stretch host Miranda Esmonde-White, a former National Ballet of Canada dancer, motivates viewers to stretch and strengthen their way to feeling and looking younger.

On CPTV: Tuesday, September 5 at 9 p.m.