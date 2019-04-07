All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic is a joyous and provocative one-hour documentary that captures both the wonder and the curse of chemist Leo Hendrik Baekeland’s biggest invention: the first wholly synthetic plastic. One of the greatest stories of science never told comes alive using reenactments; rare archival footage and personal diaries; interviews with scientists, historians, and artists; and a highly entertaining original score. The film comes to CPTV SPIRIT in 2019, the 110th anniversary year of the Bakelite patent.

On CPTV SPIRIT: Monday, April 8, 2019 at 4 p.m.; Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12 a.m.; Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.