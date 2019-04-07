All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic is a joyous and provocative one-hour documentary that captures both the wonder and the curse of chemist Leo Hendrik Baekeland’s biggest invention: the first wholly synthetic plastic. One of the greatest stories of science never told comes alive using reenactments; rare archival footage and personal diaries; interviews with scientists, historians, and artists; and a highly entertaining original score. The film comes to CPTV SPIRIT in 2019, the 110th anniversary year of the Bakelite patent.
On CPTV SPIRIT: Monday, April 8, 2019 at 4 p.m.; Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12 a.m.; Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.
“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original TV documentary. Six additional short films will be released weekly - watch them here.
In our series "Home Movies: American Journeys" we introduce you to ten immigrants to Connecticut — some newcomers, some who have lived here for decades, each with a fascinating personal story.
