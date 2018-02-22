Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, historian David M. Kennedy, author Junot Díaz, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, and others come together from remarkably different perspectives to explore American ideals and identity. Don’t miss the timely special American Creed, premiering Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 9 p.m. on CPTV.

What does it mean to be American? What holds us together in turbulent times? Watch as Rice and Kennedy investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. How, they ask, have American ideals of freedom, fairness, equality, and opportunity been shaped? How are they interpreted today? Their spirited inquiry, complete with special guests, frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise.

To view a preview, click here>>