Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, American Graduate Day 2017 is a four-hour, live broadcast and outreach event dedicated to engaging our country around the dropout crisis with special celebrity guests, spokespeople, and compelling stories from the students themselves.

American Graduate Day 2017 will highlight the inspiring individuals and organizations helping students graduate from high school and look toward their next chapter, achieving career success. Special guests will include General and Mrs. Colin Powell, John Legend, Misty Copeland, Jane Pauley, and many others.

On CPTV: Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m.