An Announcement for Our Viewers

To Our CPTV & CPTV Spirit Viewers Regarding the Weekend of March 3-4, 2018:
We have experienced some technical difficulties this weekend due to the recent storm and a subsequent power issue. The issue should now be corrected.
If you’re still experiencing problems, feel free to contact us and let us know. Our Audience Care department can be reached at audiencecare@cptv.org, or at 860.275.7550. They are in the office weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thank you for your patience, and for watching CPTV and CPTV Spirit!
Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!
CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »