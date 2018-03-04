An Announcement for Our Viewers

To Our CPTV & CPTV Spirit Viewers Regarding the Weekend of March 3-4, 2018:

We have experienced some technical difficulties this weekend due to the recent storm and a subsequent power issue. The issue should now be corrected.

If you’re still experiencing problems, feel free to contact us and let us know. Our Audience Care department can be reached at audiencecare@cptv.org, or at 860.275.7550. They are in the office weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thank you for your patience, and for watching CPTV and CPTV Spirit!