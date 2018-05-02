And Then There Were None is a star-studded adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most famous works. Set in 1939 as Europe teeters on the brink of war, the story follows 10 strangers with dubious pasts who are lured to an isolated manor on Soldier Island.

When members of the party start to mysteriously die, the others realize that a murderer is among them, and self-preservation becomes the only option. This thrilling, three-part series features the talents of Aidan Turner (Poldark), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and Miranda Richardson (Harry Potter).

On CPTV: Thursdays, May 3, 10, and 17, 2018, at 9 p.m.