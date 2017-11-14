This Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23 at 8 p.m., CPTV will premiere Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars!

Ella Ballentine returns as feisty young redhead Anne Shirley, known to generations of readers as Anne of Green Gables.

Martin Sheen and Sara Botsford also return as Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert.

In this new sequel, the now-adolescent Anne finds that her free-spirited nature is challenged by her perceived need to be sensible. Her journey is fraught with confusion and some unfortunate—albeit amusing—mishaps.

So when dinner is over, sit back and relax with this special holiday presentation for the whole family!