Announcement: After 33 Years, Jerry Franklin to Retire as President and CEO of Connecticut Public; Search to Begin for Successor

HARTFORD – May 22, 2018 – The Connecticut Public Board of Trustees announced today that Jerry Franklin has informed them of his intention to retire as President and CEO approximately one year from now, concluding a period of 33 years during which he has led the way in building one of the nation’s finest and most innovative multi-media public broadcasting companies.

Connecticut Public Board of Trustees Chairman Tom Barnes, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Barnes Group, Inc. of Bristol, said Mr. Franklin informed the Board of his decision to retire, and they have accepted it and implemented a strategic transition plan. Mr. Barnes said the Board has agreed that Mr. Franklin will continue to lead Connecticut Public during the transition as a search committee, also chaired by Mr. Barnes, conducts a national search for his successor.

“Jerry Franklin has played a transformational role in growing and securing the future of this organization, and the year ahead will give us opportunities to celebrate those many accomplishments,” Mr. Barnes said. “The board is optimistic that this period of transition will be an opportunity for the organization to come together in a spirit of excitement for the future, and in order to ensure continuity and a successful and seamless transition, the full board in conjunction with the search committee will be integrally involved in making all critical decisions related to the search process.”

Mr. Franklin’s retirement will take effect on June 30, 2019 while the search committee conducts an open and thorough national search, employing all the resources necessary to ensure the most qualified candidates are identified. Mr. Barnes said that the board has been diligent in preparing a succession plan and the search committee will follow a comprehensive, multi-phase process for finding the next President and CEO of Connecticut Public. That process will begin immediately by issuing an RFP for qualified Executive Search Firms.

“I cannot think of a better place to have spent the bulk of my career than leading Connecticut Public from its strong past and into a bullish future,” Mr. Franklin said. “Thirty-three years have flown by, but when I think of all we have done to bring public broadcasting to the fore of the media landscape in Connecticut, I start this period of transition not only fully satisfied about the organization we have become but energized for where the next generation will take it.”

Under Mr. Franklin’s leadership, CPTV has won two National Daytime Emmy Awards, 98 Regional Emmy Awards, 410 Regional Emmy Award nominations, seven CINE Golden Eagle Awards and one Gracie Allen Award. WNPR has earned two George Foster Peabody Awards, five Ohio State Awards, two Gracie Allen Awards, and more than 60 Associated Press Awards, including eight Mark Twain Awards for Overall Station Excellence.

