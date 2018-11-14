ANNOUNCEMENT: CPTV Announces First LIVE Theatrical Touring Stage Show That Brings Learning & Exploration to Life

PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure Will Visit the Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 6 p.m., for One Show Only!

CPTV today announced the first-ever PBS KIDS Live! touring stage show, PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure, presented by Zappos Adaptive. The live-action theatrical experience designed to support science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM)-based learning offers families a live-action musical along with a pre-show lobby experience, including augmented reality (AR) games, hands-on activities and meet-and-greets with favorite PBS KIDS characters. The U.S. tour kicks off January 12, 2019 and will head to more than 100 cities, including the Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Visit palacestamford.org for tickets and information.

PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure follows the story of three kids crossing their backyard to attend a friend’s birthday party. It becomes an unexpected adventure when the group gets shrunk to the size of grasshoppers. Will they solve all the really big, tiny challenges and grow full-size in time for the birthday fun? Audiences will find out in PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure.

“We look forward to welcoming PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure to Connecticut on January 16,” said Carol Sisco, Vice President/Station Manager for Programming & Acquisitions at CPTV. “CPTV is committed to the entertainment and education of children; we offer 11.5 hours of PBS KIDS content every weekday for kids and families to enjoy together. We’re excited that PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure will be coming to the Palace Theatre in Stamford, bringing with it all the fun and learning of PBS Kids programming — but presented in a live, interactive way!”

As the presenting sponsor of the PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure, Zappos Adaptive, an inclusive shopping experience on Zappos.com, will be providing sensory-friendly kits to enhance the experience for audience members. As the sole retail partner, Zappos will be hosting official merchandise through an online retail destination, including an assortment of new adaptive apparel.

PBS KIDS has teamed up with Biba, the pioneer of the smart playground movement, to build an augmented reality app that transforms the theatre lobby into an immersive PBS KIDS world, giving families the opportunity to play and explore together. With the app, parents take the helm and guide their children through an interactive social scavenger hunt in search of the key to a virtual bug garden. The experience combines imagination, collaboration and technology to promote healthy play that can be extended to any local playground after the show.

PBS KIDS is collaborating with Gershwin Entertainment Corporation to produce the PBS KIDS Live! Really BIG tiny Adventure. Gershwin Entertainment has developed and produced successful theatrical productions, concerts and tours for numerous iconic brands. Current North American tours include A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Million Dollar Quartet. The stage show is written and directed by Marshall Pailet.

For more information, please visit www.pbskidslivetour.com for the most up-to-date information, and follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About CPTV

Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and a media service of Connecticut Public. A locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, Connecticut Public offers original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. Connecticut Public Television also includes an affiliate channel: CPTV Spirit, created for the “doers,” “makers” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity. For more information, visit cptv.org.

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers children ages 2-8 the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital media and community-based programs. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn, including their teachers, parents and community. Provided by stations, the free PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream is available to more than 95% of U.S. TV households. Kidscreen- and Webby Award-winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming video. PBS KIDS offers mobile apps to help support young children’s learning, including the PBS KIDS Video app, which is available on a variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. PBS KIDS also offers parent and teacher resources to support children’s learning anytime and anywhere. For more information on PBS KIDS content and initiatives supporting school readiness and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Gershwin Entertainment Corporation

Gershwin Entertainment is a diversified entertainment production and marketing agency founded by industry veteran Todd Gershwin. Gershwin Entertainment specializes in producing live events and theatrical tours, with a specialty in family entertainment. Gershwin has developed and produced successful theatrical productions, concerts and tours for numerous iconic brands. Current North American touring projects include A Charlie Brown Christmas, PBS KIDS Live, Rainbow Rangers, Tony Award-winning Broadway hit musical Million Dollar Quartet, American Rhapsody and A Night With Janis Joplin. Gershwin’s projects have played at leading venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, Wolf Trap, Arena Stage, the Pasadena Playhouse and numerous Broadway theaters.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com has quickly become the leading destination in online apparel and footwear sales by striving to provide shoppers with the best possible service and selection. Zappos currently showcases millions of products from over 1,000 clothing and shoe brands. Zappos is also proud to be rated ELITE by STELLAService and was named a J.D. Power 2011 Customer Service Champion, one of only 40 companies so named in the U.S. More information about the customer service philosophy, unique culture and job openings can be found at www.zappos.com/about/press-kit. More information about Zappos Insights and its business membership program can be found at zapposinsights.com. Zappos.com, Inc. is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Biba

Biba is on a mission to get kids off the couch and back outside through smart playground experiences that combine both physical and digital play. Biba’s suite of augmented reality games and mobile apps use imaginative prompts, scenarios and iconic children’s to guide families through a series of active playground adventures. With over 3,000 Biba-enabled playgrounds in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, a Biba smart playground is coming soon to a community near you.

Media Contact:

Carol Sisco

Vice President/Station Manager, Programming & Acquisitions, CPTV

csisco@cptv.org

860.278.5310