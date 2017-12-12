Announcement: CPTV Debuts New Movie from Family-Favorite Series ODD SQUAD in January

ODD SQUAD: WORLD TURNED ODD Premieres Monday, January 15, 2018

Hartford, Conn., December 12, 2017 – On Monday, January 15, 2018, Connecticut Public Television (CPTV), will premiere a brand new one-hour movie from the multiple Emmy Award-winning series ODD SQUAD.

In ODD SQUAD: WORLD TURNED ODD, agents Oona, Olympia, and Otis accidentally change the past and undo every odd case Odd Squad ever solved. The agents embark on a mission across time to set things right, using a variety of math skills and teamwork. Following the “odd” movie premiere, fans can stick around for a special sneak peek of PBS KIDS’ newest upcoming series, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC, which premieres February 19, 2018.

“We hear from Connecticut families often about what an impact ODD SQUAD has had on them, and how much they enjoy watching it together,” said Carol Sisco, Vice President/Station Manager, TV Programming & Acquisitions, CPTV. “With ODD SQUAD: WORLD TURNED ODD, we hope kids and parents in Connecticut continue to laugh and learn together as Agents Otis and Olympia use math and problem-solving to face their newest challenge.”

Research has shown that ODD SQUAD has a positive effect on a variety of children’s math skills, including algebraic thinking, numbers, operations, and more.

ODD SQUAD is created by Tim McKeon (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Adventure Time, The Electric Company) and Adam Peltzman (The Electric Company, The Backyardigans, Wallykazam!), and produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and The Fred Rogers Company.

Movie Description

ODD SQUAD: WORLD TURNED ODD

Premiering January 15, 2018 at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on CPTV and as Part of PBS KIDS’ Family Night on the 24/7 Streaming Channel CPTV PBS Kids on January 19-21, 2018

When Oona, Olympia, and Otis accidentally change the past, they undo every odd case Odd Squad ever solved. The agents embark on a mission across time to set things right.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR, and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st-century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.

# # #