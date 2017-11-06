Washington, D.C. (Oct. 24, 2017) – PBS NewsHour, the nightly news broadcast on PBS anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, recently unveiled the new pbs.org/newshour, an online presentation that better showcases NewsHour’s thoughtful, objective, and balanced journalism and better reflects what makes the brand stand out amid a flurry of endless information at user fingertips.

The result is a faster, sleeker, and better-organized experience that delivers audiences not only what they’re seeking but helps them discover something unexpected.

Over the past five months, PBS NewsHour partnered with design firm Upstatement to dig deep into the legacy brand’s identity as a news organization and evaluate its former digital presentation. Senior leadership from NewsHour’s digital unit and a team from Upstatement identified goals for the new design, as well as creative visions. The team also convened an audience panel of NewsHour website users, and in many instances, was able to incorporate its feedback into the final site design.

“The design challenge for the NewsHour was to upgrade the site’s overall aesthetic without scrapping the soul of the brand that viewers have come to know and love,” said Kim Miller, senior designer at Upstatement.

The new site features refreshed typography, a brightened color palette, and modern design values. New formats better distinguish news and commentary, and reporting from the nightly broadcast is better organized and more accessible, as is a new live video collection, site-wide notifications and an always-present live video status that features a steady stream of speeches, news briefings and Congressional hearings.

“We are delighted to offer a refreshed and modern experience online that dovetails with the improvements we have been making on the NewsHour broadcast,” said Sara Just executive producer of the PBS NewsHour and WETA SVP.

The NewsHour team also made considerable security upgrades including being among the first PBS properties to serve most web pages over HTTPS. This change will offer improved privacy and help ensure the authenticity of content. Users will see a lock icon in their browser when visiting NewsHour web pages.

