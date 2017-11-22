Announcement: Remind Partners with CPTV to Expand Learning Beyond the Classroom

Single Button Offers Seamless Sharing of Educational Resources Among Teachers, Parents, and Students

Hartford, Conn. (Nov. 16, 2017) – Remind, a K-12 communication platform that allows teachers, parents, and students to connect via their mobile devices, today announced a partnership with Connecticut Public Television (CPTV). The new partnership feature, Share on Remind, is an effort geared toward connecting educators and students with the resources that help them teach and learn.

Used in more than 90% of U.S. public school districts, Remind currently supports 27 million monthly active users, including more than half of all full-time teachers in the country. Now, with the Share on Remind feature, educators can share resources from CPTV with students and parents with a single click of a button.

On CPTV PBS LearningMedia, a new button on each resource page will enable them to share free CPTV resources directly with parents and students via Remind. Through this innovative effort, CPTV will offer educators the opportunity to seamlessly share contextualized educational public media materials such as videos and interactives, further strengthening the school-to-home connection. Research has shown that the more connected these two important components of a student’s life, the more educators, parents, and students themselves benefit.

Along with CPTV, Remind partners include Quizlet, Duolingo, Brilliant, Educents, Educreations, Flipgrid, Front Row, Kaizena, NearPod, Newsela, Quizizz, and Signup.

“For many educators, giving every student the opportunity to succeed means extending learning beyond the classroom—often with digital content,” said Remind CEO Brian Grey. “To date, Remind has already delivered nearly 1 billion documents, links, and other resources. Making it even easier for educators to share these materials with students and parents is the clear next step, and we’re excited to partner with some of the leading companies in education.”

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace. For more information, visit cpbn.org.

About Remind

Remind is a communication platform that helps every student succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind allows school and district administrators to reach and engage with their communities and connects educators and families with the tools that help them teach and learn. Investors include First Round Capital, GSV, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Social Capital.

