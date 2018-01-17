The “American Idol”-type program brings a rare opportunity for talented young musicians to showcase their artistry on a national level.

Hartford, Conn., (Jan. 11, 2018) – Ethan Bortnick is coming to the Bushnell Performing Arts Center in search of local talent (ages 23 and under) for the chance to be featured on Connecticut Public Television (CPTV). This rare opportunity gives local talented kids the opportunity to be featured on CPTV and the chance to perform alongside national artist Ethan Bortnick at the Bushnell Performing Arts Center in Hartford at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Celebration of Music will air on CPTV in March 2018, where program viewers can vote for their favorite performer. The winner will be announced live at Ethan’s April 27 concert and will perform a solo act with Ethan at that concert. The winner will also be featured on the nationally televised program Celebration of Music, broadcast on public television stations across the country.

Recognized by the Guinness World Records as “The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Headline His Own Concert Tour,” Ethan Bortnick, in partnership with local PBS stations, has developed the Celebration of Music television program focused on discovering new talent and giving local performers a chance to share their talent on PBS stations as well as on stage with Ethan.

Bortnick has helped raise over $50,000,000 for nonprofits around the world performing alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Tony Bennet, Miley Cyrus, and Josh Groban, among many others.

“I am honored that I was given the opportunity by PBS television stations across the country to share my music with millions, and now, with this television program, I hope that we can find other young musicians and artists and give them the platform to share their music,” said Ethan.

Interested participants are encouraged to apply through the Celebration of Music website in addition to submitting a video featuring the applicant’s performing ability. Ethan’s new television show encourages all types of musicians, vocalists, bands, dancers, choirs, orchestras and other music artists to apply at www.celebrationofmusic.com.

Interested? Click here to submit your audition video – and be considered for the upcoming PBS television showcases and live concerts!

The winner of Connecticut’s Celebration of Music will be announced at Ethan’s concert at the Bushnell Performing Arts Center in Hartford at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018. Attendees can look forward to the revealing of the Celebration of Music winner for the Connecticut area during the performance. Tickets are available by calling 1-800-683-2112.

About CPTV

Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) is a media service of the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN). CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs and educational programming. CPTV also includes an affiliate channel: CPTV Spirit, created for the “doers,” “makers” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity. For more information, visit CPTV.org.

