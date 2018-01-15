Travel Across the Pond to Visit Highclere Castle and Blenheim Palace

Viewers are invited on intimate tours of two masterpiece houses in the two-part series You Are Cordially Invited.

The series takes viewers inside Highclere Castle (the real-life “Downton Abbey”) and Blenheim Palace, both located in England. Distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT), You Are Cordially Invited is slated for release to public television stations nationwide beginning February 6, 2018 (check local listings).

In You Are Cordially Invited, viewers can explore these extraordinary, privately owned houses firsthand, strolling the grounds, walking the halls, and enjoying afternoon tea with owners and experts. They will be able to observe the elegant furnishings, including distinguished art collections and one-of-a-kind furniture. Along the way, they will be led by a knowledgeable host: Holly Holden, a Connecticut-based designer of classic, high-end interiors. Holden draws on over 25 years of experience to describe what makes the rooms successful and inviting. Selecting examples within each house, Holden demonstrates fundamental aspects of classic interior design while sharing her personal secrets for creating rooms of distinction.

Additionally, Holden interviews the houses’ owners to learn their secrets for elegant entertaining and the faux pas to avoid. Like a trip to the museum, the show endeavors to be a source of inspiration and education, transporting viewers to a world of beauty and charm.

In the first half-hour episode of You Are Cordially Invited, follow Holden as she accepts an invitation from Lady Carnarvon to visit Highclere Castle. Located in Hampshire, England, Highclere Castle served as the main filming location for the beloved Masterpiece drama “Downton Abbey.” Explore this famous house as never before, and hear insights from Lady Carnarvon, who resides in the home with her husband, Lord Carnarvon. Then, in the second half-hour episode, travel to Blenheim Palace, a monumental country house located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England, that serves as the principal residence of the Dukes of Marlborough.

“I am so pleased to be able to act as a tour guide for public television audiences across America… and along the way offer design tips viewers can use in their own homes,” said Holden. “I had the honor of exploring Highclere Castle and Blenheim Palace, including their incredible grounds and gorgeous furnishings, and I learned fascinating things about their cultural and historical significance – not to mention what it’s like to live and entertain there. I’m excited to share what I learned from the homeowners who so graciously welcomed me, and I hope the viewers have as much fun following my journey as I had taking it!”

Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) is the presenting station for You Are Cordially Invited.

