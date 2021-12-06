Antiques Roadshow Season 26, Featuring Connecticut’s Wadsworth Mansion

A new season of Antiques Roadshow comes to CPTV Mondays at 8 p.m. beginning January 3, 2022. Don’t miss all-new appraisals from PBS’ most-watched ongoing series, now in its 26th year!

The new season kicks off with three episodes filmed at a Connecticut location: Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown. See these episodes on CPTV and the CPTV Livestream on January 3, 10, and 17 at 8 p.m. They will encore on the following Wednesdays (January 5, 12, and 19) at 11 p.m. on CPTV, and on the following Fridays (January 7, 14, and 21) at 8 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

View a trailer of the season premiere featuring Wadsworth Mansion:

Special Event for Members and Donors

As the new season kicks off, Connecticut Public members and donors are invited to join a special live conversation with long-time Antiques Roadshow producer Marsha Bemko and Connecticut-based “celebrity appraiser” Allan Katz.

They’ll provide a glimpse behind the scenes as the show was filmed at the Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, share preview clips, and answer questions about how this beloved, iconic TV series is produced as it travels all over our country exploring our history through the objects we own.

The event will take place via live webinar on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Members can register to join this event and submit questions for Marsha and Allan here>>

Not a member yet? Learn more about Connecticut Public membership here>>