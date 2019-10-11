Get ready to celebrate Halloween with three new episodes of Arthur, kicking off with an episode featuring a special guest: author R.L. Stine!

Arthur airs on CPTV weekdays at 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and on CPTV PBS Kids 24/7 daily at 7 a.m. and weekdays at 8:30 p.m.

New episodes airing in October 2019 include:

“Fright Night”/”Citizen Cheikh” – Premiering Monday, October 14

In “Fright Night,” Buster’s Uncle Bob – portrayed by special guest R.L. Stine – comes to visit, and tells Buster a spooky bedtime story about his childhood encounter with a mysterious creature called “the lycanbunny.” But lycanbunnies aren’t real…are they? Then, in “Citizen Cheikh,” when Cheikh learns that he and his family are becoming American citizens, he worries that they will have to abandon their Senegalese culture and only do “American” things.

“The Pea and the Princess”/”D.W. and Dr. Whosit” – Premiering Tuesday, October 15

In “The Pea and the Princess,” the 3rd grade class is putting on a production of “The Princess and the Pea,” and Prunella is at the helm as director. She has a unique vision for the play, but nothing seems to go according to plan. Then, in “D.W. and Dr. Whosit,” it seems like everyone is talking about a new television show… everyone but D.W., that is! After Mom and Dad tell her that she’s too young to see it, D.W. is determined to watch and find out what all the fuss about.

“When Duty Calls,” Parts 1 and 2 – Premiering Wednesday, October 16

Ladonna finds out the Army is transferring her dad to Oregon, and the whole Compson family is moving again. That means she’s going to have to leave behind her school, her friends, and the story she’s been writing with Fern! Fern and the others can tell Ladonna is upset, but don’t know how to help. What can they do to make the transition easier for the Compsons?

