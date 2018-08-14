This fall, an epic new four-part series will premiere on CPTV: Native America. Made with the active participation of Native American communities and filmed in some of the most spectacular locations in the hemisphere, Native America illuminates the splendor of a past whose story has for too long remained untold.

Before the series premieres on CPTV in October, join CPTV and Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) for a free advance screening of the series’ third episode, “Cities of the Sky,” which explores the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: ECSU’s Student Center Theater

The screening will be accompanied by a Q&A session hosted by Dr. Sarah Baires, assistant professor in the ECSU Department of Sociology. Series producer Gary Glassman and director Joe Sousa will be in attendance.

This event is free and open to the public, and advance registration is not required. For more information on the event, click here.

For more information on the series, click here, or view a preview below. The series will air on CPTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning October 23, 2018.