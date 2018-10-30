Attend a Free Screening and Discussion of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World”

Join CPTV and the Yale Film Study Center for a screening and discussion of the documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” part of PBS’ Independent Lens film series. This event is free and open to the public.

When: Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Where: Yale University, Linsly-Chitt enden Hall – Room 102, 63 High Street, New Haven, CT 06511

From director Catherine Bainbridge, “Rumble” brings to light a profound and missing chapter in the history of American music: the Indigenous influence. Featuring music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Randy Castillo, Taboo, and many more, “Rumble” shows how pioneering Native musicians helped shape the soundtracks of our lives.

“Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” will air on Independent Lens on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 10 p.m. on CPTV. It will encore on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Featuring upcoming documentaries from the Peabody Award-winning PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented in Connecticut by CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, ITVS, and Independent Lens.