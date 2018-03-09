Join CPTV and the Yale Film Study Center for a special screening and discussion of Look & See: Wendell Berry’s Kentucky, a documentary by Yale alumna Laura Dunn (The Subtext of a Yale Education, Green, The Unforseen).

When: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Yale University, Linsly-Chitt enden Hall Room 102, 63 High St., New Haven, CT 06511

Look & See is a portrait of the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture, as seen through the mind’s eye of award-winning writer and farmer Wendell Berry, back home in his native Henry County, Kentucky.

Learn more about the film: https://lookandseefilm.com/

This event is free and open to the public.

Look & See will air on CPTV Spirit as part of the Independent Lens series on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 10 p.m.

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Featuring upcoming documentaries from the Peabody Award-winning PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented in Connecticut by CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, ITVS, and Independent Lens.