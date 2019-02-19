Join CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, the Student Association of Yale School of Public Health, and the Yale School of Nursing Office of Student Affairs for a screening and discussion of The Providers, a new documentary by Laura Green and Anna Moot-Levin.

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Yale University, Linsly-Chitt enden Hall Room 102, 63 High Street, New Haven, CT 06511

This Indie Lens Pop-Up event is free and open to the public.

Set against the backdrop of the physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, The Providers follows three “country doctors” in New Mexico at clinics offering care to all, regardless of ability to pay. Despite personal struggles that at times reflect those of their patients, these providers work to reach rural Americans who would otherwise be left without health care.

Following the screening of the film, see a live panel discussion featuring:

Lori Fedewa, Director, Connecticut Office of Rural Health

Ronica Mukerjee, Lecturer, Yale School of Nursing

The Providers will air on CPTV Spirit on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10 p.m. as part of the Independent Lens documentary series.

About Indie Lens Pop-Up

Featuring upcoming documentaries from the Peabody Award-winning PBS series Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Indie Lens Pop-Up is presented in Connecticut by CPTV, the Yale Film Study Center, ITVS, andIndependent Lens.