Attention Automotive Enthusiasts: What’s My Car Worth? Is Coming Soon

The series What’s My Car Worth? comes to CPTV and CPTV Sports this spring! Starting April 1, 2017, episodes will air on CPTV Saturdays at 7 p.m., encoring Sundays at 4:30 p.m. Episodes will also air on CPTV Sports Sundays at 7 a.m., encoring Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Keith Martin of Sports Car Market magazine and host Josh Nasar are touring the collector car auction circuit, driving and evaluating some amazing automobiles. From modern European sports cars to classic American muscle, Barrett-Jackson of Scottsdale, Ariz.; RM Sotheby’s of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Auctions America of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., offer up true collectible treasures.

Keith and Josh take these automobiles to the road in Scottsdale and Fort Lauderdale, and bring viewers along for the ride, finding out the stories behind each car before they hit the auction block. Will the cars disappoint, or will they reach surprising sky-high values? Watch as the hammer falls and the hosts answer the question, “What’s my car worth?”

