Explore the phenomenal early career of the Fab Four, from their early days in Liverpool to their last concert in San Francisco in 1966, with the Emmy- and Grammy-winning documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years. From Oscar winner Ron Howard, this film premieres on CPTV on Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m.

Learn the story beyond the Beatles’ touring years, during the months the band spent creating Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, a groundbreaking masterwork that became popular music’s most universally acclaimed album. Follow their inner workings – how they made decisions, created their music, and built their collective career together – while also exploring their extraordinary and unique musical gifts and their remarkable personalities.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week features rare and never-before-seen archival footage of shows and interviews, plus new interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and numerous prominent observers. The film captures the exhilaration of the Beatles’ phenomenal rise to fame as well as the toll it eventually took on the band’s members, prompting them to stop touring and devote their prodigious musical talents to their groundbreaking studio recordings.

View the trailer:

