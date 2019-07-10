Baby Makes 3 is an informative, entertaining, and upbeat home improvement show that focuses exclusively on creating nurseries for first-time parents-to-be. Hosted by Melissa Lozoff (Lifetime’s Army Wives and TLC’s Kate Plus 8), each episode addresses the various concerns and issues of first-time parents: age, finances, location, lifestyle, and more.
The series unfolds with the parents-to-be providing a tour of their home and nursery space. Melissa and the designer discuss potential problems, budgets, timelines, and the personal tastes and expectations of the couple, and set about working on a plan for the nursery.
As ideas emerge, the couple begins to scrutinize their lifestyle in creating baby’s first home and make choices about how the baby will fit into their lives.
On CPTV Spirit: Thursdays at 8 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
On CPTV Create: Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.
