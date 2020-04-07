Baptiste on Masterpiece

One of the best-loved characters of the British drama series The Missing returns in Baptiste, a spinoff series with Tchéky Karyo reviving his role as French detective Julien Baptiste.

Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) round out the cast of the six-part crime drama set in Amsterdam.

Where to Watch

The series comes to CPTV as part of Masterpiece Mystery! in spring 2020. Episodes will air Sundays, April 12-May 17 at 10 p.m., and will also be available to stream on the PBS App.

More About the Program

Retired and restless, Baptiste (Karyo) is visiting Amsterdam, where his daughter has recently given birth. A lunch with old flame Martha Horchner, Amsterdam’s chief of police, turns out to be more than a catch-up on old times: she wants his help finding Natalie, a missing girl who is the niece of Englishman Edward Stratton (Hollander). Martha believes the case is connected to a Romanian sex trafficking gang and that it is vital to find Natalie soon.

Julien meets up with Edward and they begin their search, but it’s not long before Julien realizes that all is not as it seems. Why does nobody want to talk about the missing girl? Who is the man following Julien’s wife? What is the connection between the case and a brothel whose owner has sent someone to follow them? And who is the mysterious woman who helps the sex industry girls and tells them that Natalie has run away to Germany?

As Julien starts to uncover some of the truths behind the lies, he realizes there is more to this case than meets the eye. By the time Baptiste becomes aware of the danger that he’s been drawn into, his own family is in grave peril.

