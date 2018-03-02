The Better Brain Solution with Dr. Steven Masley

Dr. Masley explains why two urgent epidemics — escalating rates of disabling memory loss and rapidly increasing rates of diabetes and pre-diabetes — are largely preventable.

According to Dr. Masley, most people understand the effect that elevated blood sugar has on their cardiovascular health, but few understand that insulin resistance is significantly damaging to the brain. In the The Better Brain Solution, he offers a program that, in the fight against diabetes, memory loss, and cognitive decline, can reverse insulin resistance, enhance cognitive performance, and stop cognitive decline.

Dr. Masley gives viewers the tools he has developed for his own patients to prevent and reverse this metabolic syndrome, and offers a comprehensive plan for achieving optimal brain health.

On CPTV: Monday, March 5, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.