Travel back to East London with a seventh season of the critically acclaimed British drama Call the Midwife! The series returns Sunday, March 25, 2018, with back-to-back episodes from 8 to 10 p.m. on CPTV.

Nonnatus House welcomes a new midwife, Lucille Anderson, played by Leonie Elliott (Wondrous Oblivion, Danny and the Human Zoo, Black Mirror), the first West Indian midwife to be featured as a series regular.

Elegant, compassionate, and clever, Nurse Lucille is swift to settle in and brings a fresh new energy to life at Nonnatus House. Her story reflects the experiences of Caribbean nurses who traveled to the UK in the 1960s to support the expanding National Health Service.

Season 7 opens as the “Big Freeze” of 1963 continues and the midwives persevere through the intense winter. The nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House are being tested as they have never been before, both personally and professionally. All around them they see the old East End vanishing, as slum clearances make way for bold new tower blocks to accommodate expanding communities.

They find themselves facing a wide range of medical challenges, from breech birth to cancer, Huntington’s chorea to cataracts. Trixie and Christopher continue to develop their romance, while Tom and Barbara enjoy life as a married couple. Nurse Crane’s authority is questioned from an unexpected source, and Sister Monica Joan is forced to accept her failing faculties. Additionally, life for the Turners is turned upside down when Shelagh decides to employ an au pair.

Don’t miss all the laughs, tears, and heart-warming moments with the new season, Sundays this spring on CPTV!