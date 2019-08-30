Blue Sky Metropolis is the untold story of how aerospace was central to the growth of California and its emergence as an economic power.

The four-part documentary miniseries focuses on the people behind the aerospace movement, and features many of the current major players in the aerospace industry in California, which is the hub of modern day aerospace engineering.

Episodes will premiere on CPTV Spirit at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, September 3-24, 2019, encoring the following Thursdays at 9 a.m.

View a preview of the series!