Brain Fit: 50 Ways to Grow Your Brain with Dr. Daniel Amen, M.D., and Tana Amen, R.N.

In this program, award-winning psychiatrist, brain-imaging expert and 10-time New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen and his wife, Tana Amen – also a New York Times bestselling author and nurse – offer 50 ways to grow your brain, plus their best secrets to ignite your energy and focus at any age.

On CPTV: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

  1. I tuned in to your broadcast for the first time today..I must say I learn alot listening to your message for
    a better quality of life…now I’m hooked..:-)
    Thank you so much.
    Sincerely, Tina Guidry

