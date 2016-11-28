Brain Fit: 50 Ways to Grow Your Brain with Dr. Daniel Amen, M.D., and Tana Amen, R.N.

In this program, award-winning psychiatrist, brain-imaging expert and 10-time New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen and his wife, Tana Amen – also a New York Times bestselling author and nurse – offer 50 ways to grow your brain, plus their best secrets to ignite your energy and focus at any age.
On CPTV: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.
Comments
Tina Guidry
I tuned in to your broadcast for the first time today..I must say I learn alot listening to your message for
a better quality of life…now I’m hooked..:-)
Thank you so much.
Sincerely, Tina Guidry
Emily Caswell
You’re welcome, Tina, thank you for your comments.