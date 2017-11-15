The Tony Award-winning play Indecent comes to Great Performances on Friday, November 17 at 10 p.m. on CPTV, as part of this fall’s “Broadway’s Best” lineup.

Indecent’s heart-wrenching and emotional themes remain relevant today. The thought-provoking play, dramatizing how freedoms and ideas were persecuted in the 1920s, conveys a message of love and tolerance.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, Indecent is about the love and passion to create theatre, even in the most difficult of circumstances. The play follows a troupe of actors, the cast of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance, who risked their lives and careers against enormous challenges to perform a work in which they deeply believed, at a time when art, freedom, and truth were on trial. It is a story told with compassion and honesty, but also with great theatricality, and joyous songs and dances.

The capture of Indecent for Great Performances was completed just prior to its final Broadway performance in August. Eight high-definition cameras captured every moment of this production at Broadway’s Cort Theatre.