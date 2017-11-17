Bulldog vs. Bulldog tells the true story of an extraordinary historic series that took place during the golden age of college football, between the 1920s and 1940s. This new half-hour documentary comes to CPTV Spirit on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m., encoring on CPTV on Thursday, November 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Touching on defining moments connecting the University of Georgia and Connecticut’s own Yale University, the film describes events that led the two schools to compete on the gridiron, and details the lasting outcome that the series had on each school, and on college football in general.

Rarely seen photographs, archival footage, and interviews with players, historians, and a College Football Hall of Fame coach bring to life a time when it was truly Bulldog vs. Bulldog.