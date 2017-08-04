For over half a century, the immensely popular and immediately identifiable melodies of celebrated composer Burt Bacharach have touched millions of music lovers around the world. Beginning his career as an accompanist to legendary actress-singer Marlene Dietrich, Bacharach in the 1960s established himself as a topical successor to his Tin Pan Alley predecessors, creating some of the most beloved and successful pop music to ever grace radio, television, and film. This first-time-ever archival PBS special includes all the original artists performing Bacharach’s hits with rare archival footage and clips from the 1960s-1970s.

On CPTV: Sunday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m.